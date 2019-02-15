Movies failing to release on time is a common sight in Kollywood. Call it lack of professionalism or filmmakers' failing to forsee emerging issues, many big movies fail to stick to their release plans. The latest movie is rumoured to have joined the list is none other than Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 59.

The buzz is the industry is that Thala 59, which was supposed to be released on 1 May, will be delayed by a few months. Following the success of Viswasam, the makers of the latest movie want to ensure that the latest flick has everything that the audience love in Ajith movies. They do not want to compromise on the quality, so decided to push the release, say rumours.

Although the new release is not fixed, it is said that Thala 59 is likely to hit the screens for Independence Day.

The first sign of the delay has informally come after Studio Green announced that Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's Mr Local will hit the screens on 1 May. It goes without saying that the production house does not like to clash with an Ajith movie, especially after his Viswasam outperformed Rajinikanth's Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Thala 59 is the Tamil remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. Vidya Balan plays the female lead in the movie in which Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang are doing important roles.

The film is produced by Bollywood's Boney Kapoor. H Vinoth is directing the flick, which has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Gokul Chandran's editing and Nirav Shah's cinematography.