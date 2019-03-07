Aadvik, son of celebrity couple Ajith Kumar and Shalini, celebrated his fourth birthday on March 2. The family had reportedly organised the celebration at Leela Palace in Chennai. [Crawl down for picture]

Now, a few photos of the birthday celebration have made it to social media sites. And as expected, the photos of Aadvik from the event have gone viral.

Aadvik is seen wearing the costumes of a pilot. In one picture, he has donned a navy blue cotton dress, while donning black and white cotton pilot uniform costume in the other. Both the costumes are said to be ceremonial dress donned by IAF (Indian Air Force) pilots for different occasions.

Looking at the timing of dress, one would force to think whether the Ajith family opted to show their respect to Abhinandan Varthaman, wing commander in the Indian Air Force, who was captured by the Pakistan army before sending him back to India as a goodwill gesture.

Coming back to the celebrations, the fans of Ajith and Shalini flooded with birthday wishes on social media sites. Especially on Twitter, they made his birthday a trending topic using the hash tag - #KuttyThala.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik, who is fondly called Kutty Thala by the fans of Ajith, was born on March 2 2015. He is their second child. The star couple also has an 10-year old daughter Anoushka.

Ajith's First Look of Ner Konda Paarvai Out

The first look of Ajith Kumar's forthcoming Tamil movie Ner Konda Paarvai has sent the fans into a tizzy. The poster was unveiled without much hype on Monday, 3 March. It is the Tamil remake of Hindi hit movie Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

Shraddha Srinath is stepping into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu in Ner Konda Paarvai.