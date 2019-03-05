The title and the first look of Ajith's 59 movie have been formally revealed without much hype. Well, H Vinoth-directorial film has been named: Ner Konda Paarvai.

Ner Konda Paarvai is taken from Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's poem, Pudhumai Penn (modern women). It comes in the lines – 'Nimirndha nan nadai naer konda paarvaiyum, Nilathil yaarkkum anjaatha nerigalum...' (rough translation: walk with you head high and look everyone in their eye, fearless because of innate integrity). It is about the poet's vision on modern women.

Sharing her excitement, Shraddha Srinath, who plays the lead in Ner Konda Paarvai, tweeted, "I learnt just now from a friend that 'Ner Konda Paarvai' comes from a poem written by mahakavi Bharathiyar and that the poem talks about a 'Pudhumai pen/modern woman'. There couldn't have been a better title for our movie. [sic]"

The title is said to be tailor-made for a movie which talks about modern woman and their freedom. The Ajith-starrer movie tries to project three women's fight against patriarchy after being sexually harassment.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have hailed the name on Twitter. Readers can check out their response to the title of Boney Kapoor-produced film below:

