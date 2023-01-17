We have some interesting updates on Ajith's next film with director Vignesh Shivan. There is no doubt the actor is on cloud nine after the stupendous success of Thunivu. The film has collected 100 Cr in just five days and is unstoppable at the box office. We have already reported that Ajith will team up with Vignesh Shivan for his next outing. Tentatively titled AK 62, the film is likely to go on floors soon.

According to rumours, Ajith will play the role of an organic farmer who takes up a social cause and fight against corporates and politicians for his cause. Trisha, who is basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan, is rumoured to play the leading lady. Now it looks like the film will have two heroines and the team has approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the lead. There is a buzz that Ash is highly impressed with the script and her role, however, she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Interestingly, Ash and Trisha share the screen space in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan too.

The film is said to be a comedy-thriller and Ajith will appear in a never-seen-before avatar. Arvind Swamy is rumoured to play the lead antagonist. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Anirudh will compose the music while Santhanam is likely to make a comeback as a comedian. More details are awaited.