The release date of Nerkonda Paarvai could not have been declared on a better day than this! The makers of Ajith's upcoming movie have revealed their plans on the day the actor's movie Viswasam completed its 75-day run in theatres.

Boney Kapoor, who is producing Nerkonda Paarvai, has reportedly announced that the movie will be released on August 10 to coincide with the Independence Day celebration. "It is officially announced by Mr Boney Kapoor that the release date of his Tamil Production @nerkondapaarvai is confirmed for August 10th @thisisysr @ProRekha #DirVinoth #NerkondapaarvaifromAug10. [sic]" Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra reconfirmed the news.

The surprising part of the announcement is that the movie is releasing on a Saturday, which a rarity in Kollywood. For decades, filmmakers preferred to release movies on Fridays and the trend is going through a change in recent years as Thursdays are being preferred by many filmmakers.

Well, a change in the day of its release seems to have hardly bothered the fans as they grandly welcomed the news. Indeed, it has made them celebrate both Viswasam 75-day mark as well as the release date announcement of Nerkonda Paarvai.

However, Nerkonda Paarvai was originally planned for release on May 1 to coincide with Ajith's birthday celebration. The film has Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others in the cast.

The H Vinoth-directorial is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography, K Kathir's art, Dhilip Subbarayan's stunts, Gokul Chandran's editing and Poornima Ramasamy's costume design.

Coming to Viswasam, the movie, which is estimated to have grossed over Rs 135 crore in Tamil Nadu, was released on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year.