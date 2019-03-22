Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's Viswasam has successfully completed its 10-week run in theatres and racing towards reaching 75-day mark in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. Even in its 11th week, the Siruthai Siva's film looks like a first choice for cine-goers to watch in theatres.

Released on 9 January to coincide with Pongal celebration, Viswasam turned out to be a perfect commercial entertainer for the all section of audience. It also broke the notion that Ajith movies are made only for youths as it attracted family audience to theatres in big numbers.

As a result, Viswasam, as per the trade trackers, has minted big money in Tamil Nadu and performed better than other Pongal release, Petta, starring Rajinikanth. It is still being played in over 35-40 screens across the state.

Many theatres re-release the Ajith-starrer last weekend as the new releases were failing to pull the audience to theatres. The distributor is expected to add 10-20 screens as the movie gets ready to reach 75-day mark on Tuesday, 26 March.

Not just in Chennai, Viswasam has done remarkable collection in B and C centres which is one of the highlight of its success. The content packed with action, comedy and sentiment and Ajith's performance have stuck the chord with the viewers.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and distributed by KJR Studios. Last month, producer TG Thyagarajan revealed that Viswasam had grossed Rs 130+ crore in Tamil Nadu with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 75 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of Viswasam is easily over Rs 160 crore, say trade trackers.