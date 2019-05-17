Indian movies in recent years have been doing well at the China box office. Starting from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots to Andhadhun, a couple of films with or without A-list actors have struck gold in our neighbouring country.

Not Hindi movies alone, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series, originally made in Telugu, was released in China and made decent business. Now, if the latest rumours are to be believed, Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai might hit the screens in China.

Boney Kapoor seems to be planning to release the film in China following the massive success of his Hindi film Mom. He had recently released the flick, which starred his wife and late actress Sridevi. The Chinese version of the flick has minted about Rs 50 crore in the first week itself after seeing the light of the day in over 38,000 screens.

If Boney Kapoor manages to release Nerkonda Paarvai in China, the film will become a milestone flick in his career as it becomes his first film to hit the screens in India's neighbouring country.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth's 2.0 was supposed to be released in China in May.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. It is about three girls, falsely accused of prostitution and murder attempt, fighting for justice with the support of a lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam play the victims in the Tamil version, while Ajith enacts the role of the lawyer. Vidya Balan will be seen in a cameo in the H Vinoth-directorial flick.

The movie is a courtroom drama and an emotional journey of three independent women which has universal appeal. It is scheduled for release in India and worldwide in August.