Ajith Kumar's much-awaited movie Nerkonda Paarvai has been hit by piracy. The Tamil film has apparently made it to internet through backdoors following its overseas premiere.

Nerkonda Paarvai had its special premiere in Singapore on Tuesday, 6 August. "I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream It couldn't have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this. [sic]" producer Boney Kapoor had announced about the special show.

Unfortunately, the Tamil flick is believed to be leaked from the premiere in Singapore despite precautionary measures taken by the makers of the film. The low-quality video of Nerkonda Paarvai was uploaded by miscreants on social media sites, while the fans, who watched the film in the premiere, posted short clips of the key moments in the film on Twitter and Facebook.

However, the team flung into action quickly to remove the illegal leaks. The fans of Ajith too have joined the hands to prevent the clips of the movie, directed by H Vinoth, emerging illegally online.

Celebrities like Anjana Rangan are asking people not to encourage piracy. "It is so difficult to make a film and especially releasing it in theatres! So many families are affected by piracy. Piracy is equal to killing cinema and those who are dependent on it!! Pls dont share videos of NKP #SayNoToPiracy #NerKondaPaarvai #nkp. [sic]" she tweeted.

Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai will have its theatrical release on Thursday, 8 August. The film, which is a remake of Hindi hit movie Pink, has Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the key roles.