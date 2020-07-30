Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's Jagamalla, Kannada dubbed version of Viswasam, has registered a record viewership. In fact, it has got better impressions that its premiere.



According to weekly data released by the BARC, Jagamalla has occupied the top place among the top five most-viewed programme of the week (18 July-24 July). It has secured 58,977,000 impressions, much higher than its premiere where it got 5,053,000 in April 2020. The movie was telecast last weekend on Udaya TV.

These numbers indicate that Ajith has a good fan following in Karnataka and the Sandalwood audience do not mind watching dubbed content.

Jagamalla is an action-packed emotional drama in which Ajith and Nayanthara played the leads. Jagapathi Babu is the villain the flick, which had Vivek, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Sakhi Agarwal and many others in the cast.

Dubbed Movies with Good Viewership

It may be recalled that Vijay's Bigil registered 4,565,000, Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 registered 4,346,000, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam registers 4,149,000, Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy registered 4,095,000 and Vivegam registered 3,557,000.

The movie had a theatrical release despite opposition from the anti-dubbing lobby.

Zee Kannada's Paaru is in the second position with 4,484,000 impressions, Naagini 2 in third place with 4,397,000 impressions and Jothe Jotheyali in the fifth place with 4,187,000 impressions. Star Suvarna's Mahabharatha with 4,194,000 has occupied the fourth place.