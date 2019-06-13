Ajith Kumar's decision to take up Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi movie Pink, had taken the cine-goers by surprise. At the outset, stepping into the shoes of an aged lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan was not the kind of role that stars of his age would love to do. But it is Ajith and he is different from the lot. So, he took up the project, leaving his fans wondering the reason behind his decision to do the flick, directed by H Vinoth.

The actor, who is fondly known as Thala to his fans, in an interview with Tamil magazine Viktan has now revealed that he decided to take up this movie as a corrective measure for the mistake he committed in the past. Yes, according to him, the 48-year old had enacted the roles where he had stalked women. Today, the Vedalam star regrets doing such characters. "I myself want to correct it and set a right example. So, I have taken up a film like Nerkonda Paarvai," he is quoted as saying.

Stalking has been prominent ingredient in Tamil movies and in the recent years there has been lots of criticism over its glorification in films. The death of an Infosys techie in Chennai was an eye-opener. It seems like Ajith has realised the impact of depicting stalking in films and took up Nerkonda Paarvai.

Nerkonda Paarvai is about women and their freedom. It has a strong message to the society against taking women for granted and not to judge them based on their dress that they wear. In short, it tries to expose the misogyny in the society.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is funding the project which has Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie has been released and met with the good response. Watch it below: