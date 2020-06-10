After the Tamil Nadu government gave permission for the shooting of TV serials and other programmes, now, the Kollywood producers are hoping that the government gives nod to the resumption of shooting movies, soon.

As per the reports, the members from the producers' council are prepping up to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, to request the government to give permission for the film shooting.

Ajith's Instruction to Kapoor

Boney Kapoor, who is funding Ajith's upcoming movie Valimai, was also planning to meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister along with others. However, Ajith has now reportedly spoken to him not to be in a hurry to commence the shooting.

Ajith do not want to risk the lives of people and wishes to join the shooting only once the situation returns to the normalcy.

TV Shoot with Restrictions

On the other hand, the state government has given nod to the resumption of the shooting in Tamil Nadu with lots of restrictions and conditions on social distancing. The production houses should only shoot their serials indoor in urban cities, while shooting is allowed outdoors in rural areas if the places are not under containment zones.

Only 20 members are permitted to take part in shooting, as of now.

Valimai

Valimai was launched in October 2019. However, the regular shooting was commenced in the month of December. The team has completed a few schedules of shooting that include one each in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Ajith suffered minor injuries on the sets of shooting in February in Chennai. He fell from a bike while performing an action sequence, but he managed to shoot despite the injuries.

However, the shooting was progressing as per the plans, but the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus halted the shooting.

H Vinoth has written and directed by Valimai. Huma Qureshi is playing an important role in the flick.