Good Bad Ugly, the high-octane action-packed film starring Ajith Kumar, which had a successful run at the box office, is all set for a digital premiere. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie was perhaps one of the largest Tamil action entertainers in recent times and also saw a never-seen-before rugged avatar of Ajith that was appreciated across quarters.

How to Stream: Date & Time, Channel, Streaming Info

Now, the makers have announced that Good Bad Ugly will start streaming on Netflix from May 8. The movie will release on streaming platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, enabling a pan-Indian reach catering to a large audience in the country.

"Avaru rule ah avare break pannitu velila varaaru na... sambhavam iruku. 8 May(This Day Is Possible. Good Bad Ugly is on Netflix, available 8 May."

What's the Story?

Good Bad Ugly is all about the grand re-entry of the ruthless Don AK into the underworld. A one-time dreaded AK willingly undergoes a sentence in jail with the hope of reuniting with his wife Ramya and son Vihaan as planned. But his past comes back to haunt him when he's ambushed by assassins just after his release.

Further complicating matters, AK's wife begs him to keep his distance from their lives, terrified of his violent past. But the stakes are raised when Ramya and her husband, Vihaan, are kidnapped and framed in fake criminal charges. Back to his old self, AK sets to save his family and repress the enemy.

Power-Packed Cast & Crew

Ajith Kumar stars as the protagonist, a high-ranking cop, with supporting performances by Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Karthikeya Goutham, Prasanna, Jackie Shroff, Simran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Redin Kingsley, Rahul Dev and Usha Uthup among the ensemble cast also includes Trisha, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Karthikeya Dev, Prasanna, Jackie Shroff, Simran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Redin Kingsley, Rahul Dev and Usha Uthup.

Good Bad Ugly is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music and background for what seems to be a gripping action-packed tale.