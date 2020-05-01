Ajith Kumar is turning a year older on Friday, 1 May. The actor, who is fondly known as Thala to his fans, is celebrating his 49 birthday. His fans and well-wishers are showering him with birthday wishes on social media sites.

The fans have been urged not to change their Dps (display picture) this time since the country is having a tough battle against Covid-19 aka Coronavirus. But this did not stop them from creating a trend on social media site with the hash tag - #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.

Many celebrities too have expressed their birthday wishes on Twitter and their post can be read below:

Harish kalyan: Birthday wishes to the one & only #Thala #AjithKumar! The mass hero who can make the fans go crazy just by his screen presence! The person who inspires us to do what we are passionate about! Wishing you only the best sir! #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

Shanthnu Glowing star ஷாந்தனு Buddy: Wishing #Thala a very happy bday Yellow heart Humongous respect on this man for the person he is , wishing him a happy n positive year ahead !

SG Suryah: Happy Birthday to the most handsome Indian movie star #Thala #Ajith !

Rajesh M: Happy Bday Thala Ajith Sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

krishna: Happy Birthday Thala

Rahul Dev: Dear #Thala , memories of your hospitality are deeply cherished. Look forward to creating a few more Red heart

Here's wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday .. Have a blessed day, year and life!

neelima esai: Happy happy birthday thalaaaaaa Hugging face we all love youuuu....#HBDDearestThalaAJITH

Iswarya Menon: Happy happy birthday #thala #AjithKumar sir Red heart wishing you streaks of blockbusters , good health , utmost happiness and peace

aishwarya rajessh: Happie happie Birthday #Thala #Ajith sir ...

Dhilip Subbarayan: Happy birthday #ThalaAjith Sir Most Inspiration&Motivation Person To All #Valimai

Raja yuvan: Wishing u a very happy birthday chief! God bless you hard work never fails, keep inspiring us.. #HBDDearestThalaAJITH #Valimai

RAAI LAXMI: Happiest bday #ThalaAjith May u have a wonderful year ahead ! Lot of love Smiling face with 3 heartsBirthday cakeParty popper

Rathna kumar: Wish You Happy Birthday Ajith sir. My most watched film of yours is "Mugavari". Especially this Scene. Its very personal. Keep inspiring

Aishwarya dutta: It's thala day ... yaayyyyy wishing the man with golden heart none other than #AjithKumar sir a very happy birthday....

Actor Kathir: Happpieeeee Bday Thala #Ajith sir You are my Inspiration Always. Hope i'll get a chance to act with you

Sai Siddharth: Happy Birthday Thalaaaa #Ajith sir Wishing you only happiness and more happiness.. Thank you for always inspiring me and millions of others like me #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

Vaibhav Reddy: Happy Birthday Thala Ajith Sir. The most respected person

Dhaya Alagiri: Wishing the man with a golden heart, #THALA #AjithKumar a fantastic birthday ! #MankathaDa Collision symbol

Mahat Raghavendra: Happy birthday THALA #HBDThalaAJITH #HBDDearestThaIaAJITH #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith

venkat prabhu: My dear Thala!!! Wishing u a very happy bday na! god bless #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

siva+director:Sai Sai #HBDDearestThalaAJITH sir humble inspiring human. thank you u sir for the love and inspiration. pray to the almighty to give you great health ,long life ,great happiness ,great success forever . inspire us all always

ArunVijay: Happy birthday #Ajith sir!!

Gayathri Raguramm: Happy birthday Ajith sir god bless. I had an opportunity to work with u as assistant choreographer for mugavari. That's my first film when I was 14 years old. Still will never forget the experience working with u. Such a sweet and caring person.

Sathish: Happy birthday #ThalaAjith sir. U r an inspiration for all hard workers

Sivakarthikeyan: Happy birthday to our dear Thala Ajith sir Folded handsThumbs upSmiling face with smiling eyes #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

Adhik Ravichandran: Wishing my role model,my inspiration #ThalaAjith sir a great year ahead moments with u are so surreal sirGlowing starmeeting u is my greatest blessing,this situation we are in,we take ur words"Never Ever Give Up" we"ll all stay home&stay safe!Happy birthday sir#HBDDearestThalaAJITH sir

Sherin Shringar: Happiest birthday to #ThalaAjith sir suit The Man of Hardwork and dedication. Stay stunning and handsome as always :)

Tharshan Thiyagarajah: Happy birthday Thala AJITH sir. The man who has a golden heart and a pure gentleman. The Stardom and the box office speak for himself. Stay blessed Ajith sir. Can't wait for valimai #HBDDearestThalaAJITH #HBDThalaAJITH

Abhirami Venkatachalam: Anyone can make you smile, many people can make you cry,but it takes someone really special to make you smile with tears in your eyes..so many have walked in the runway of my life but this person has definitely left his footprints on it. #HBDThalaAJITH Red heartBirthday cake

