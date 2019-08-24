Ajith Kumar seems to have moved on to his next project after his recently-released movie Nerkonda Paarvai. Reportedly, he has started preparing for his next movie, which will be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

The latest update about the movie presently referred to as Thala 60, is that Ajith's look in the film is unofficially out online. The latest snap of the actor with a fan is now going viral on social media sites that include Twitter.

In the said photo, Ajith has bid goodbye to his salt-and-pepper look and will be seen in cleanly-shaved avatar with a pair of glasses on his face. The actor will be reportedly being the role of a racer in the forthcoming flick and it gives an impression that he could be doing a younger role compared to his middle-aged characters in his recent films.

After Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith is joining hands with the same director (H Vinoth) and producer (Boney Kapoor). It is an action-packed film for which the hunt for the female lead is on. The shooting will commence next month and will be ready for release next summer.

Nerkonda Paarvai

Meanwhile, the collection of Nerkonda Paarvai has slowed down at the box office. Nonetheless, the film, which was released on 8 August, has made a good collection at the Tamil Nadu box office. If the trade reports are to be believed, the film has raked in over Rs 70 crore in the state with the estimated worldwide collection to be over Rs 100 crore.