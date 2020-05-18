The pandemic has hit every aspect of society including sports. What used to be a community affair has been put on indefinite hold. But sports players are also trying to keep morale up and trying to keep the community of sportspeople engaged in the country.

Ajinkya Rahane showed off his skills with a bat in the keep it up challenge as teammate Rohit Sharma tagged him for the challenge on Instagram.

Ajinkya Rahane takes on the keep it up challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the sports world hard with tournaments and matches being put on hold. Moreover, fans have been missing the boys in blue in action. Still, cricketers have picked up the bat for the 'keep it up' challenge on social media.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the latest to take up the 'keep it up' social media challenge after fellow teammate Rohit Sharma had passed on the baton to him. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Accepting the challenge from Rohit, Rahane on Monday posted a video on Instagram where he is seen juggling a pink cricket ball with the side of his bat. Rohit on Sunday pledged his commitment to stay at home by completing Yuvraj's challenge. He had further nominated India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Rahane.

Former and current cricketers have been taking to their social media handles to keep connected with the fans since the sport came to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India currently remains in a nationwide lockdown which was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. The lockdown has now been further extended till May 31 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have gone past 96,000 mark.

More than 3000 people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India.