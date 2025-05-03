Popular actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has landed in controversy over his show House Arrest, on the Ullu app. The show has come under fire for airing objectionable content, with Ajaz, the host, asking contestants to simulate sexual positions on camera.

The issue came to light earlier this week when a clip surfaced showing Ajaz making a sleazy remark and questioning a female contestant about her knowledge of sex positions. When she hesitated, he asked two other contestants to demonstrate various positions to "educate" her. Ajaz Khan's act wasn't received well, and netizens slammed the actor as well as the makers of the show.

This Ajaz Khan needs to be actually Locked Up. pic.twitter.com/hhISEhLdeN — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 3, 2025

In another viral clip, Ajaz is seen instructing contestants, while referring to himself as the "daddy of the house", to perform sexual acts on camera. One particular challenge required female participants to remove their undergarments from under their clothes while being filmed.

Porn show on ullu app has finally being shut down in our culture women are considered goddesses & here she is stripped naked this cannot be tolerated

Our sisters & daughter R force 2remove clothes people sitting on other side R clapping & hooting

feel ashamed 2 post pic.twitter.com/Z2wQmkUgNQ — ?????jaggirmRanbir????? (@jaggirm) May 3, 2025

Following the backlash, the controversial sequences were pulled down.

Several political leaders also condemned the content. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the show for "promoting obscenity and vulgarity" and questioned why such apps have not yet been banned by the Centre.

Contestant Gehana Vasisth defends #HouseArrest show & host #AjazKhan & blames @MIB_India ,just like Ajaz, Gehana is a soft porn actress,she was arrested in illegal porn movie production case with Raj Kundra,her Husband is Faizan Ansari,she accepted Islam? pic.twitter.com/NFoT3HW9Zw pic.twitter.com/s1rqE1G3Fe — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) May 2, 2025

Sharing the controversial clip, Chaturvedi noted that she has repeatedly flagged similar content to the government but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has responded to the viral clip, assuring that such content will not be tolerated. "This won't be allowed. Our committee will take necessary action," Dubey stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Supreme Court issues notice on obscene OTT content

The controversy surrounding House Arrest comes shortly after the Supreme Court, on April 28, issued notices to the Centre and several parties following a petition that called for regulatory action against sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and A.G. Masih noted the seriousness of the matter, describing it as an "issue of significant concern." The court has sought responses from major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, ALT Balaji, ULLU, X (formerly Twitter), Meta, Google, Mubi, and Apple, regarding the regulation of obscene material online.