Actors from other industries always are in high demand in the Telugu film industry. Mostly, it is actors from Bollywood who turn up as villains in Telugu cinema.

In the recent past, heroines are also slowly making their way to Tollywood. They are always in demand and it is quite evident.

Keeping the craze they have in mind, actors are charging huge amounts as remuneration and even the makers of the films are ready to pay what the actors ask for.

Ajay Devgn is the most-talked-about Bollywood actor who is now popular for being part of RRR. A week ago, the actor has joined the shoot of the Rajamouli directorial, which has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Ajay Devgn's entry has raised the expectations on the film and his fans all over are waiting to see him in a special role in the film.

Well, as per the latest reports, it is said that the actor will be seen only for 30 minutes in the film and for those 30 minutes, he is charging Rs 25 Cr as remuneration.

The amount is quite shocking to all the audiences. Reports suggest that Ajay Devgn's performance in the film is going to be a plus for the film, and also that the film is going to be n plus point for Ajay Devgn's career.

RRR will be releasing in 10 different languages and is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under a budget of Rs 350 Cr. The team has a number of action scenes to shoot for and tons of feed to do VFX. That is the reason the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film to January 8. Amit Trivedi is the music composer for this film which has Senthil as DOP.