Every year, Bollywood sets a theme or trend that helps generate massive box-office numbers. In 2023, the trend of intense dramas featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor dominated the scene, with films showcasing blood, goons, and high-octane action sequences. Building on this trend, Karan Johar released Kill in 2024, a film he claimed was even more intense.

As we approach the end of 2024, Varun Dhawan's Baby John continues the trend, packed with fights, bloodshed, and vengeance. Apart from action-driven dramas, the year also witnessed the success of popular sequels like Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Talking about the success and dependability of sequels, OMG 2, Gadar 2, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have performed at the box office. As there is a brand value the films are already established in the minds of movie-goers.

However, there comes a point when audiences get tired of the overabundance of franchises, highlighting a decline in originality among scriptwriters and a lack of fresh story ideas.

With franchises ringing in profits, directors and filmmakers must strike a balance and ask themselves, "How much is too much?"

Let's take a look at some of the most highly anticipated Bollywood sequels that will be released in 2025.

De De Pyar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh's starrer film De De Pyaar De was released in 2019, and the film fared well at the box office. Now, the makers, after five years, have announced the sequel of the rom-com.

On Thursday, the makers of De De Pyaar De officially announced that their highly anticipated sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025. The rom-com not only stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu, but it will also feature R. Madhavan.

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is one of the most highly-awaited films. The third instalment of the franchise is directed by Subhash Kapoor. The shoot of the film has been completed, and the makers will soon start promotions.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 1 was released in March 2013, starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao. Jolly LLB 2 starred Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla.

In the third instalment of the courtroom drama, it has been reported that the two Jolly judges, namely Akshay and Arshad, will battle it out to prove who is the best, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge.

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will hit theatres on February 21, 2025. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

"Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way! #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025!" T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raid 2 will celebrate the "unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department" and narrate a true case from their books. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Housefull 5: Adding five times the extra dose of humour and fun, the multi-starrer Housefull franchise is back to entertain the masses with its slapstick comedy and larger-than-life characters.

The stakes are high for Housefull 5 as the film returns with an even bigger cast. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, and Chunky Pandey, among others, are set to appear. The film is slated to hit screens on June 6, 2025.

Welcome to the Jungle: The Welcome franchise is renowned for Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's impeccable comic timing. The dialogues are still famous, and fans are cashing in on Anil Kapoor's character from the first film, Welcome, where he created iconic paintings.

Be it Majnu Bhai's painting or Nana Patekar's light-hearted role, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, Welcome to the Jungle, which features an ensemble cast in hilarious situations.

In 2025, Welcome to the Jungle will see the return of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and other big names.

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War gets a sequel. War 2 will be released next year on the occasion of Independence Day. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Surprisingly, Jr NTR will play the role of the antagonist.