Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are basking in the success of the recently released film Singham Again. Rohit Shetty's Cop universe film, Singham Again has minted over Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

After the stupendous success, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are all set to come together for a movie. Ajay Devgn will direct Akshay Kumar in the next film.The revelation was made by actor-filmmaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday.

Speaking about his collaboration, Ajay said, "It's a little too early, we will talk about it."

Akshay joked, "Main script hi bhej deta hu (I'll send over the script to you)."

Ajay revealed that he wanted to keep this news under wraps; however, he now feels that the platform is perfect to announce the venture. Ajay stated that they have already collaborated for the next project, where he will be directing the film and Akshay will be starring in the same.

Akshay on giving up his Canadian citizenship

When asked about giving up his Canadian citizenship at the right moment, before relationships soured between the two countries, Akshay said, "Sahi time pe nikal gaya." (I left at the right moment).

How did Ajay and Akshay meet?

Akshay recalled how he met Ajay for the first time. He said they met at Juhu Beach, thanks to his father, late stunt director Viru Devgn. Akshay then compared how their lives panned out, with their first movies releasing at the same time, getting married close to each other and more.

Work Front

Akshay Kumar's recent cameo in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again was praised. Akshay Kumar was seen in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2.