Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's multi-starrer Omkara is celebrating its 14th anniversary. Some of the team members revisited the memories of the Hindi movie by remembering the roles, dialogues and the music.

On his Twitter Account, Ajay Devgn posted, "From bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara," He also shared a poster from the flick.

The Singham star also shared pictures and the famous dialogues from the flick.

Director Vishal Bharadjwaj posted a few photos and wrote, "Omkara is a special one for me. Celebrating #14YearsofOmkara @ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @vivekoberoi #KareenaKapoorKhan @konkonas @bipsluvurself #DeepakDobriyal #NaseeruddinShah @TripathiiPankaj @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk. [sic]"

It was a crime drama inspired from Shakespeare's Othello. It dealt with a powerful man enacted by (Ajay Devgn) and how he was misguided to suspect his wife (Kareena Kapoor). The tragedy that follows forms the crux of the story.