"Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" -- thats how actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his love story with wife, actress Kajol, on Wednesday, which also marked 22 years of the couple's film of the same name.

"22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," Ajay wrote on Twitter and tagged Kajol on the post. He also shared a clip with many moments from the film.

Released in 1998, "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" is a remake of Hollywood movie "French Kiss". The film is about a couple finding love while pursuing different goals.

On the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which is set to release on a digital platform.

Talking about the direct to OTT move, Ajay recently said: "Having done a hundred films, I definitely took it for granted that theatres were where our films were meant to play. However, two things happened suddenly and almost simultaneously. The corona pandemic threw all our comfort worlds into a tizzy. And, at the same time the OTT medium that was a fairly new phenomenon gained a huge significance as far as consuming entertainment is concerned. In the future, Theatres and OTT will move in parallel. Both options offer their own strengths. 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be on a platform that will showcase our film across the length and breadth of the country. I think people will once again start looking forward to new film releases."