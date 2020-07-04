When it comes to patriotic films Akshay Kumar has always been ahead of the pack. With films on soldiers, on issues that affect the Indian subcontinent, Akshay Kumar has often been the one to make them. Ajay Devgn however, beat the star to the film on Galwan Valley.

The violent standoff that lost 20 Indian soldiers their lives, will now be made into a movie by Ajay Devgn, who announced he will be producing the film. Netizens have now launched a hilarious meme fest debating what Akshay Kumar's reaction will be to the news.

Netizens contemplate Akshay Kumar's reaction to Ajay Devgn producing Galwan Valley film

Films are a competitive business, and good ideas are hard to come by. Ajay Devgn will now be producing a film on the Galwan Valley of the brave hearts who lost their lives to the attack by the Chinese army. While the film is still in the development stage, netizens have found a different point of contention.

When it comes to patriotic films however, Akshay Kumar has been the one that comes to mind in Bollywood. Perhaps with this film, Akshay Kumar lost out. However, netizens are finding the humour in this that the popular actor would have been contemplating making one on the matter himself.

Another person the netizens pointed out who might have missed the opportunity was John Abraham.