Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday on November 1, 2023. The actor who is also a doting mother, daugther and wife, rang her special day with her family.

Aishwarya attended a special birthday event with her daugther Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. She cut her birthday cake in front of the media at the event. The paparazzi sang the happy birthday song for her.

Aishwarya didn't eat the cake as she was observing Karwa Chauth

Right after the cake cutting, Aishwarya thanked the media and"Thank You. You have sung for me. Thank you so much." She blew kisses towards them.

She then fed a piece of cake to her mother and daughter. Aaradhya also gave a beautiful speech to her mother and hugged her.

Aaradhya Bachchan showered her mother with love and a wonderful speech

Aaradhya then spoke a few words about her mother's charity work and said, "I think what she is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, it's helping everyone around us, helping people. And I just want to say that what you are doing is truly incredible."

Netizens lauded Aardhya for her confidence and eloquent speech and praised Aishwarya for her upbringing.

While a section of netizens trolled her for her speaking in Hindi and Aishwarya tried to snatch her mic.

A user wrote, "Is it just me or she is trying to snatch her mic?"

Another mentioned, "Aishwarya'face..she is clearly worried thinking what her daughter is going to say.."

The third user wrote, " She speaks like her dadi ( Jaya Bachchan).

The fourth one mentioned, "Teach her hindi also."

For her birthday, Aishwarya was dressed in a white chikankari suit and needless to say, she looked like a vision in white. She completed her look with a small bindi and red lipstick. She kept her hair loose. Aaradhya was twinning with her mother in white. She was dressed in her casual outfit. Brindya Rai wore a yellow salwar suit.

Aishwarya's daughter took a bow after her speech.

After the birthday ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with mother and daughter, offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan's wish for wife

Husband Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media and shared a beautiful black and white picture of wifey Aishwarya Rai and wished her on her special day.

Aishwarya Rai's career

Aishwarya won the title of Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. Since then, she has featured in many films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal, and Guzaarish.

Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2, which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also recently made headlines for her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.