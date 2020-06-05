Lookalikes are not new to Bollywood. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Johnny Lever, all have had one. And now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the news because of her doppelganger.

In a video that has been doing the rounds of the internet, Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger can be seen recreating a scene from Kandukondein Kandukondein. The original in the movie saw Aishwarya proposing Manmoothy her love.

Her uncanny resemblance to Miss World 1994 has shocked many people online and had been going gaga over her. The video is now being circulated all over social media.

This is not the first doppelganger of Aishwarya who has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, Mahlagha Jaberi, the so-called doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in Isfahan, Iran. She is very beautiful, indeed. Will Aishwarya and Mahlagha ever meet? Or have they?

We found only the eyes similar, frankly. Otherwise, she looks more like SOTY 2 actress Ananya Panday.