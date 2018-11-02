Aishwarya Rai, who celebrated her 45th birthday (November 1) with her family in Goa, had been sharing photographs on her Instagram giving an insight into her happy moments to her fans. However, some more pictures have now surfaced online in which the Miss World 1994 was seen donning a black monokini in a pool.

The 45-year-old actress took a plunge into the swimming pool and was seen having a gala time with husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and close friends. Her rare sight thrilled her fans like never before as the actress was spotted in a bikini after a very long time.

On her 45th birthday, Aishwarya was accompanied by her mother Brinda Rai as well and they posed for a picture together flashing smiles all over.

Check out the pictures:

You can see Aaradhya here. Aish and Abhi w friends #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/hENLcD5vSK — Stargazer (@ashforeverno1) November 2, 2018

On the work front, Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will be seen sharing space with her husband Abhishek after eight years in a film titled Gulab Jamun directed by Sarvesh Mawra.

She is also in talks for the remake of 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi which originally starred Sadhana and Manoj Kumar in lead roles. After Woh Kaun Thi, she will also be seen in Raat Aur Din Remake and will be stepping into the shoes of Nargis Dutt.