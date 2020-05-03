The world woke up to the beauty and elegance that India possessed when Sushmita Sen won the coveted title of Miss Universe and Aishwarya Rai bagged the title of Ms World in 1994. The two beauty queens were the perfect combination of beauty, brains, grace and poise. The two divas not only have flawless personalities but also are immensely sharp and witty.

Though the media and the industry always tried to pit them against one another, the two ladies never spoke ill of each-other. In fact, those who were present in the same room as the two of them always spoke about how the two beauty queens shared a cordial equation with each other. However, there was a time when Sushmita wanted to back out of the beauty pageant fearing Aishwarya's presence.

Sushmita's take on Aishwarya's beauty

Talking about the same, Sushmita had once said, "She is not a conventional Indian gorgeous, she is an international gorgeous. So you are looking at her at 17 and a half and you are saying,' She is entering the pageant, okay next year bye-bye! I am not participating.'Oh my god! what a shouting I got from my mother that day. I came back home to, 'You are not my daughter. I cannot believe that you are that afraid to try. Then she said it's ok fine let her win. If you think that she's the world's most beautiful then lose from her. What's the point of losing from someone else? Go give it your best shot."

Aishwarya Rai net worth

Aishwarya Rai allegedly makes a whopping amount through brand endorsements and appearances. To also get her onboard, producers willingly shell-out huge sums too. Along with Bollywood, Aishwarya has also made a huge name for herself in Hollywood. She also owns several properties all across the globe and also has an expensive range of automobiles. As per a Republicworld report, Aishwarya Rai's net worth is estimated to be Rs 230 crores.

Sushmita Sen net worth

Though she may not have done a film in a long time, Sushmita Sen is still one of the most talked-about popular Bollywood celebs. As per a report in Moneycontrol.com, Sushmita's net worth was estimated to be $3 million in 2018.