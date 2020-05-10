Ever since their Miss India days, both Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai have often been pitted against each-other. From their beauty pageant to Bollywood; their journeys have been quite similar and that's the reason why the two are seen as competitors, till date. Rumour mills have always kept churning out stories of an alleged rivalry between the two, however the two dignified ladies, have always maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

So, naturally, all eyes were on the two ladies, when they came face-to-face almost after a decade at Nita Ambani's bash. Nita and Mukesh Ambani had thrown a lavish reception party for newly-weds Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, where the two beauty queens were also invited. Years of rumbling and speculations had led to everyone believing that the two share cold vibes and everyone imagined the room to be filled with an awkward atmosphere but none of that actually happened.

Contrary to what everyone had believed the two pageant winners hit-it-off like never before. They hugged, smiled, laughed and enjoyed each others' company. Sushmita also took to Twitter to share a warm picture of the two together and wrote, "2 decades of a fairytale,V celebrate it all!!! Beauty has no rivalry..it gives, glows n growsRed heartFace throwing a kissSmiling face with halo cheers b'ful." (sic)

In an old video by wildfilmsindia, Sushmita Sen spilled the beans on her equation with Aishwarya Rai and being pitted against each other. "We never had enough time to be enemies, rivals or friends. We were always people who knew each other from a distance, we minded our own business. We were not the best-of-friends saying 'you first', 'please you first'. We always wanted to be the best in our own way, which we have proven to be. I went ahead an won Ms Universe, she went ahead and won Ms World. Neither of us were a second to anybody, we did our jobs and we did it well."