Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 76th birthday today. The actor is celebrating a low-key birthday with her friends and family. Jaya Bachchan's husband actor Amitabh Bachchan has a sweet wish for wifey Jaya.

Big B and Abhishek Bachchan wish Jaya on her birthday

Big B took to his blog and wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth, of which that has required no explanation. The better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always a quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour and the love of immediate family presence."

Amitabh Bachchan continued, "A correction on the date of the DAY, yesterday was done after the realisation that, the mind plays truant at times, more now in these times than before. Nature takes over, it guides and gives decisions, and we accept the night did end up by the after of midnight and the 'nidra' (sleep), was set to the recline by around 2:30 but it was seeking a presence at 3 at 4 at 5, so I did not wish to disappoint it, submitted myself to its form and came up to accomplish the labour of love - the BLOG."

Wishes from the actresses' family and friends from the fraternity also poured in. Her son Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback image alongside a message that read, "Happy birthday Ma, love you."

However, a section of netizens pointed out that bahu Aishwarya Rai didn't wish her mother-in-law on social media. A section of netizens even pointed out that Aishwarya didn't extend birthday wishes to her sister-in-law Shweta.

Aishwarya had wished Big B on his birthday. The actor took to her social media and shared a picture of Aardhaya and Big B.

Jaya Bachchan and paparazzi banter

The actor often grabs headlines for her banter and behaviour with the paparazzi. She is often seen scolding them for invading her private space.

Jaya Bachchan belongs to the era of actors when there was nothing called the paparazzi, vanity van culture.

Jaya is known for her role as Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease. The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with meaningful roles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple later in their life welcomed two children, a daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and a son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh and Jaya have shared the screen in several movies, including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Sholay' and many more.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film was helmed by Karan Johar.