All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, as the actor has started preparing for Ramayana, Ranbir will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. The actor has gifted himself a swanky black Bentley, that approximately costs Rs 8 crore.

Ever since, Ranbir Kapoor took his car out on a drive, the paparazzi have been in a frenzy capturing glimpses of the 'Animal' actor driving through Mumbai's streets in his luxurious new ride.

Ranbir Kapoor gets angry as Papraazi hovers around his car

Several visuals show paps hovering over Ranbir Kapoor's luxurious ride and trying to catch a glimpse of the Animal star.

One of the videos that have gone viral shows Ranbir Kapoor sitting on the passenger seat when paps were making noise and swarmed around his car, that's when Ranbir Kapoor got agitated and gestured 'What is this behaviour?'

Netizens stood by Ranbir and said that paps should give some privacy to the actors.

A user wrote, "Give him some breathing room."

Another mentioned, "Guys, leave these celebs. they don't give a two hoops about you lot. look how annoyed he looks. yet you buzz around them giving them great importance."

Over the weekend, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were seen taking a drive in the city. Alia was seated with Ranbir as the Animal star drove.

At the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is away from home in the countryside to prepare for his next film Ramayana The actor is sweating it out with his trainer and is seen going on treks, biking, lifting weights and much more.

Ranbir Kapoor preps for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's personal trainer Nam shared a video of Ranbir trying out different workout options. Be it kettlebells, gym ropes, running, a hike or even riding a bike. Nam called it 'decompression in the countryside'.

In the video, a few fans also spotted his wife Alia Bhatt Raha playing in the garden with someone while he worked out.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ramayana. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir is also set to star alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film titled 'Love & War'.

Recently, the actor was seen in the first episode of the Netflix show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where he appeared alongside his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.