Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday. Several celebrities, including Abhishek's father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to social media to wish him. Apart from Big B, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai, along with celebrities like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Farah Khan, also shared their birthday wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan posted a rare black-and-white photo from 1976, the year Abhishek was born. The image, shared on Amitabh's blog, shows a young Big B gazing lovingly at his newborn son. Surrounded by a group of nurses near an infant incubator, a tiny Abhishek can be seen wrapped in a cloth. Amitabh is dressed casually in a striped sweater, trousers, and a watch.

Along with the picture, Big B wrote: "Tonight will be a late one... Abhishek turns 49, and his new year begins... February 5, 1976. Time has flown by so quickly..." He continued with a reflective note: "Sometimes, there's a desire to stir the mind and share thoughts, but with information so readily available everywhere, many interpretations can distort the message... So..."

He added, "It's not about the power of silence, but the comfort of knowing your opinions are yours, not scattered to others... For sharing can often lead to unintended consequences... Work. Enjoy. The best time is the one you cherish."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai took to her social media and shared a black-and-white throwback picture of Abhishek, she wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless✨.."

Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Abhishek in Bol Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo featuring him and Abhishek Bachchan looking at each other. The actor captioned the post, "Always making my chest like a blouse."

Farah Khan

Farah Khan also took to her social media and shared a video featuring her and Abhishek Bachchan, wherein she is hugging and playfully kissing his cheeks. Sharing the clip, Farah wrote, "This n Much more Love to my boy @bachchan on his birthday today!! p.s. - he pretends he doesn't like me doing this but actually he loves it!!"

Here’s to an amazing day and an even better year ahead, Abhishek! Happy Birthday ? @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/2pzB0F6wPV — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 5, 2025

Kajol

Kajol took to her X account to wish Abhishek by posting, "Here's to an amazing day and an even better year ahead, Abhishek! Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan".