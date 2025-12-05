Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked beautiful as she attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival. Dressed in a striking black gown with a plunging neckline, which, for a change, accentuated Aishwarya's figure and was a good fit, as the actor finally ditched the oversized outfits she had been wearing at almost every event.

Aishwarya wowed in two striking ensembles. The second one was a pearlescent white chiffon gown that she paired with a striking navy-blue blazer with silver appliqués.

Several photos and videos of Aishwarya interacting with fans and media have gone viral. In one of the clips, as soon as Aishwarya made her way to the podium, she greeted fans and media very warmly.

The audience erupted into applause the moment she waved to the crowd. Aishwarya Rai graciously acknowledged it and said, "Such a generous welcome."

When a fan shouted, "Aishwarya, I love you," she replied, "Aww, thank you. Love you all too."

She then addressed the room, saying, "Hello, namaste, assalamu alaikum. Oh, so sweet, everyone is waving."

When another fan complimented the former Miss World, calling her beautiful, Aishwarya immediately returned the gesture: "Thank you. You are beautiful. You are all beautiful people. Your love is overwhelming. Thank you so much. Seriously, I am so overwhelmed with all your love and generosity, and the expression of it. Thank you for having me here."

Aishwarya's Namaste, Assalamu Alaikum greeting and Salman Khan connection

Aishwarya's greeting and warmth reminded fans of Salman Khan, the way he interacts and signs off on Bigg Boss with "Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum."

He even shares captions in the same style many times.

Take a look:

The actor spoke to highlight the extraordinary power and resilience of women, speaking with conviction and passion about their inherent worth.

She said, "Women by birth are strong. All women are immensely strong. You are shakti, devi, you are the embodiment of strength, beauty, femininity. Enjoy every aspect of being who you are, and we need to be celebrated every second of our existence."

Aishwarya spoke about a lot of things and highlighted the many challenges life throws at people.

Emphasising how women navigate, adapt, and rise above life's many challenges, she added, "Inherently, women are strong, and they are always striving, figuring out how to tie all that life throws at you, how to embrace it and deal with things. That's who we are in every role of life: as daughters, sisters, mothers, wives."