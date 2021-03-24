Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't Miss World pageant for nothing. Apart from her extremely gorgeous face and incredible body frame, it was her wit and her sass that made her win the coveted title. And we get to see a glimpse of that intelligence every now and then.

Aishwarya is not new to trolling. What happens when it is by someone even more popular. Well, if you are Aishwarya, you stump them out with your fierce reply. That's what you do!

When Aishwarya Rai (not Bachchan back then) sat in front of David Letterman to talk about her film and career, little did she know what was to come next. David not only seemed condescending but also ignorant about Aishwarya's credibility and achievements. From asking about "where are you from" to how many films she has done, Aishwarya was thrown a number of questions which showed David had not bothered to even do a basic research.

David's condescending question

Aishwarya showed incredible patience and confidence as she faced those volley of ignorant questions. David, even continued to take jibes and potshots at Rai and didn't make her feel welcomed at all. However, it was one question that made Aishwarya Rai give it back to the anchor in the sassiest manner possible. When David asked Aishwarya if it was common for people in India, and grown up kids to stay with their parents, Aish thought about it and gave it back in style.

Stumped David

"Do you live with your parents? Is it common in India for older children to live with their parents?" asked David. Aishwarya smiled and said, "It's fine to live with your parents because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments for our parents to meet for dinner. So." Burn!! The answer made the audience clap and acknowledge Aishwarya's wit. And totally stumped David Letterman.