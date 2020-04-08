We are all aware that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a disturbing love life. The former Miss World before she married the Junior Bachchan went through a lot of heartbreaks. The beautiful diva's contagious smile has skipped many people's heartbeat. But did you know Aishwariya Rai also had an affair with SriLankan man?

Aishwariya's Sri Lankan love affair

A few years back, a man named Niroshan Devapriya has claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with Aishwarya Bachchan before the got hitched to Abhishek Bachchan. As per reports, this relationship caused him too much of mental stress and hence he wanted to file a case against the former Miss World.

Love and lawsuit

Devapriya discussed the whole issue with his nephew Roshan Ajith, who demanded Rs 1.7 million from him to hire a lawyer. Later on, the nephew deceived him and filed a case against him.

Twist in the tale

The Sri Lankan man, who had earlier claimed to have had a romantic liaison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has reportedly told his lawyer that all his issues including his mental distress would be eased if he gets an opportunity to meet Aishwarya.

Media involvement

According to a leading Sri Lankan daily 'Daily Mirror', the man named as Niroshan Devapriya was desperate to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to lessen his mental trauma.

Aishwarya weds Abhishek Bachchan

Devapriya, who resides in Taiwan, was heartbroken after Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam moment in Aishwarya's life

Following which Devapriya made a complaint to the Colombo Fraud Investigations Bureau (CFIB) alleging that his nephew had swindled him of Rs.1.7 million after promising him to file a lawsuit against Aishwarya Rai, claiming damages for the mental distress he underwent following the actress's marriage to the Indian actor.

Looking at the whole scenario, we wonder if was saying the truth? Or simply a crazy fan? Or just a PR gimmick?

At the moment in 2020, Aishwariya Rai is happily married to Abhishek and has a daughter Aardhya.

