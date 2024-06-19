Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi fever has gripped one and all! And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, too, soaked herself in the viral trend. Shrima took to social media to share a couple of pictures of herself dressed as one of Heeramandi's characters. She asked everyone to name the character she could play and social media was quick to shower love on her.

Shrima's post

"WHAT would you name my character? I personally loved Heeramandi on Netflix and I am looking forward to the next season. My favourite character was Bibbijaan by @aditiraohydari & ufff the Queen @m_koirala," Shrima wrote on social media.

"Rai Begum," read a comment.

"Our Alamzeb," another person commented.

Many reacted to her pictures and urged Sanjay Leela Bhansali to rope her in Heeramandi season 2. There were a few who even requested Bhansali to replace Sharmin Segal with Shrima Rai. Sharmin has been massively trolled and slammed for her performance in the eight-part OTT series. Such was the intensity of the trolling that the actress had to disable comments on her social media posts.

Sharmin breaks silence on trolling

While Sharmin shut herself off from the critics and audience who didn't appreciate her performance, she later accepted all the feedback. She also added that some people just tend to look for negatives as they don't find positives interesting enough to talk about.

"They have a right to their opinion, positive or negative. That's one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don't talk about. It's perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree," she told News18.