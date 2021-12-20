Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Panama Papers case. ED has summoned Aishwarya Rai to record her statement in connection with the Panama Papers case where it has been alleged that the rich and wealthy stash their cash in offshore accounts. Aishwarya, however, submitted a plea of adjournment which was accepted.

Aishwarya to not appear

Prior to this, on two occasions, Aishwarya's plea for adjournment was accepted. Amitabh Bachchan's name had also cropped in the Panama Papers case. The income tax department has also been actively involved in the investigation. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and family had sent replies to the notice sent to them in connection with the case by ED in 2017. The Bachchan family was allegedly asked to explain their foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

What's Panama Papers

Panama Papers refers to an investigative record by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which names celebrities and high-profile socialites who have stashed their cash abroad. Amitabh Bachchan had reacted to the news and said that he had willfully and diligently replied to all the summons and would co-operate as expected.

When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence

"In recent months I find my name appear again in the leaks of Panama, as produced by the Indian Express .. the paper has asked for reactions, for responses, for justification or not, for replies to their investigative queries. Immediately after this, the system took over and since its revelation in the Express, has summoned me… at least 6 summons have been served to us and continue to come," Bachchan had said.

"It takes a while to dig out old files and to compile all that they want… the fullest cooperation has been extended at all hours as dutiful citizens… and even after, if there is any more query that needs to be addressed, we shall comply… It is the norm…," he had said in his blog post.