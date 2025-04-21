Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most cherished couples, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2025. The duo tied the knot on the same date in 2007.

On the occasion of their anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to share a heartwarming family picture featuring herself, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya. The candid selfie, seemingly taken by Aishwarya, captures the trio in a joyful moment, celebrating their special day together.

The photo comes as a reassuring sign that all is well between Abhi and Ash, putting recent rumors to rest. Netizens flooded the post with warm wishes and heartfelt blessings for the beloved couple. Take a look:

A fan commented, "This post slaps all the rumours (sic)."

Another fan commented, "Lo bhai confirm ho gaya ke divorce nahi ho raha hai, jao so jao sab. Sabko panchat hai bas panchat (sic)." (It's confirmed there is no divorce)"

The third one wrote, "Nothing is more important than family (sic)."

Let's reminisce about the magical moments from Aishwarya and Abhishek's fairytale wedding.

For the past several months, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines amid ongoing rumors of a possible separation. Speculations began when the couple posed separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities last year. While Aishwarya was seen posing for photo ops with their daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek was photographed with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda. This sparked speculation about a rift in their marriage.

Though the couple has not publicly addressed the divorce rumors, they have subtly put the gossip to rest by making joint appearances at various weddings and events. Just a few weeks ago, the couple was spotted together with Aaradhya at a family wedding, further easing concerns among their fans.

Work Front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in I Want To Talk, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film received a positive response, with Abhishek's performance garnering widespread praise from audiences and critics alike.

He is now gearing up for his next big release, Housefull 5, slated to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.