Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani is breaking the internet. Aishwarya's fierce look and magnetic personality is radiating through the picture. Along with her, Sara Ali Khan and Masaba Gupta are also dominating the social space with their latest pictures. The three pictures have gone viral and we don't need to guess why.

Aishwarya's photoshoot

The picture of Aishwarya is from Dabbo Ratnani's calendar photoshoot. While sharing the picture of Aishwarya, Dabboo wrote, "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar"

Celebs have been going gaga over Aishwarya's picture and rightly so.

Sara's latest picture

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has also shared several pictures of herself in black and white. The photos are oozing oomph and heavy dose of glamour. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho." Sara is seen showing off her svelte figure in the pictures.

Masaba oozing oomph

Masaba Gupta also shared several pictures taken for Supermodel of the Year. Looking every bit of ravishing in a golden gown, Masaba showed off her transformed body. And we were just left in awe. Masaba looked like a supermodel herself and her glamorous presence was too hot to handle.

Masaba has been sharing her weight loss journey with her fans and followers for a while now. "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there.My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable...also no ordering in outside food on a weekday!," sharing a picture of herself, Masaba had mentioned.