Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made a stunning comeback with director Sanjay Gupta's crime thriller Jazbaa in 2015. Though the movie did fairly well at the box office, the Bollywoood diva was appreciated for her role of a prominent criminal lawyer and a single mother. She went on to surprise the audience and critics with her portrayal of Sarbjit's sister Dalbir Kaur in the biopic and grabbed many eyeballs for her glamourous role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Last year, she was seen playing the role of a famous singer in Fanney Khan. And now it is being said that Aishwarya is going to be a part of director Mani Ratnam's next film will be based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel Ponniyin Selvan.

According to several reports, Aishwarya would be essaying a grey character called Nandhini in the film. It is also being said that she will be paired against Telugu actor Mohan Babu who is reportedly in talks with the makers of the film. It will be interesting to see the actress unleashing her grey side on the celluloid.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya had made her debut in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997 and had earlier collaborated with him in Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). And the two would try to recreate their magic once again on the silver screen with their upcoming film if everything falls in the right place.

An official confirmation about Aishwarya starring Mani Ratnam's next is awaited.