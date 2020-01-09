Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood and there are several reasons which makes her worth the money she gets offered. From winning the pretigious Miss World 1994 pageant to establishing herself as a lead actress in Bollywood, Aishwarya has indeed come a long way.

Apart from being an A-list actress in showbiz, Aishwarya is also favourite among top brands who continue to woo her. She is currently the face of popular cosmetic brand L'oreal which she continues to represent at prestigious events abroad. She recently featured in a Cadbury TVC which proved Aishwarya's relevance in the endorsement world.

Paid more than her male counterparts

The Mangalore girl, who had started endorsing brands as a teenager, has now become one of the top brand ambassadors in the country. She often gets paid more than her male counterparts which has always been a topic of discussion in the entertainment industry.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan too had earlier revealed that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was paid more than him in 8 to 9 movies they have worked together. "There's a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I've worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she's got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone)," Abhishek has said in one of his earlier interviews.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's annual income, charges per film

If reports are to be believed, Aishwarya earns nearly Rs 80 to 90 crore annually through advertising and charges Rs 5 to 6 crore for a day's commitment. As far as movies are concerned, Aishwarya charges Rs 8 to 10 crore per film and producers are happy to shell out money from their pockets to get her on board.

Brand endorsement and net-worth

Age has never been a hurdle in Aishwarya's career. Though she no longer is the face of popular brands like Nakshatra and Coca-Cola, Aishwarya has been the brand ambassador of L'oreal for more than 12 years and Swiss Luxury watch Longines for more than a decade. She has been the first pick for brands like Lakme, Titan, Lux, Philips, Kalyan Jewellers and more.

Aishwarya is still riding high on successful and long-standing international endorsements. According to trade estimates, Aishwarya has a net-worth of Rs 258 crore.

Expensive things that Aishwarya owns

Talking about expensive things, Aishwarya owns a Mercedes Benz S500 worth Rs 2.35 crore, a Bentley CGT worth Rs 3.12 crore, a villa in Sanctuary Falls, Dubai worth Rs 15.6 crore and an apartment in Bandra worth Rs 30 crore.