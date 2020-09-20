Ever since Jaya Bachchan's thaali remark in the Parliament, whole Bachchan family has come under fire. From Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to even Aishwarya; all the members have been at the receiving end of some unwanted backlash and fury.

While there are many who have come out in support of Jaya Bachchan, majority remains unimpressed with her speech in the Parliament. Amid all this, netizens have dug out an old picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Disha Salian. It is said that the picture was taken in Mumbai when Aishwarya had gone to promote her film, Sarbjit.

Disha was working as one of Aishwarya's manager back then. Many have condemned Aishwarya for knowing Disha and not saying anything after her demise. Many have alleged that Aishwarya purposefully didn't say anything on her death to stay away from controversy.

Jaya Bachchan's thaali remark

It was Jaya Bachchan's speech that gave way to debate and discussions on social media once again. "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," Jaya had said.

Bollywood reacts

While few celebrities came out in support of the actress, many slammed her for her comment.

Mukesh Khanna told Times Now, "If anybody feels uncomfortable of this investigation to be done for drugs, if a person like Ravi Kishan says 'drugs chalti hai' and then somebody says 'jis thaali mein khaate ho usi mein ched karte hai', it is ridiculous to say. You say whether he is right or wrong. You have not given us the food. Everyone works hard."

Ranvir Shorey had also lashed out at the veteran actress and tweeted, "Thaaliyaan sajaate hain yah apane bachchon ke lie. ham jaison ko phenke jaate hain sirf tukade. apana tiffin khud pack karake kaam pe jaate hain ham. kisee ne kuchh diya nahin hai. jo hai, vo hai jo yah log hamase le nahin sake. inaka bas chalata to vo bhee apane hee bachchon ko de dete."

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up"

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan"