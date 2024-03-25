Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their family reunited to celebrate Holika Dahan, putting aside ongoing reports of family conflicts. Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in a white ensemble adorned with sindoor and teeka on her forehead. The Bachchans had a stylish celebration on their front lawn.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, shared photos from the event on Sunday evening. The family enjoyed the festivities in the pictures Navya posted on social media. In one photo, Navya posed by the campfire, while her uncle Abhishek watched the flames. Another picture showed Navya applying colour to Abhishek's face, while Jaya Bachchan tended to the fire.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared snapshots of his old Holi celebrations. Additionally, he shared a picture of Abhishek during Holika Dahan on Sunday evening, donning a white kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. He also uploaded photos of himself meeting fans on Sunday. Among the nostalgic images were black and white photographs depicting a young Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan adorned with colours, enjoying Holi with their children. He wrote, "My individual gratitude to all the Ef at the GOJ for their wishes and their colours and their cards and letters .. and most importantly their love .. may each coloured celebration be eternal in your lives and filled with happiness and JUST .. happiness."

Rumours of a divorce between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have circulated frequently, but the actress dispelled them recently with a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband on social media. Recently, Aishwarya took to Instagram, sharing photos with Abhishek Bachchan and writing a sweet birthday message for him. One image featured Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya posing in matching red outfits for a selfie. At the same time, another showed a candid black-and-white close-up of a young Abhishek smiling away from the camera. Her post read, "(Musical notes and sparkles emojis) Here's wishing you Happy Birthday (confetti ball and rainbow emojis) with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless (nazar amulet, rainbow and heart with ribbon emojis). Shine on! (glowing star emoji)."

Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated primarily in India and Nepal, marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. During Holi, people come together to play with colours, water guns, and water balloons, smearing each other with bright powdered pigments and drenching one another with water. Bonfires are lit on the eve of Holi to symbolize the burning of Holika, representing the triumph of good over evil. Holi is one of the most beloved festivals in Hindu culture.