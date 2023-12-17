After day 1 of the spectacular annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani school function which was held on Friday evening. The second day DAIS school function yet again was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shahid Kapoor among others attended the event. Shah Rukh Khan was recording his son AbRam's performance on his phone while Aishwarya Rai was seen capturing Aaradhya's skit on her phone.

Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the second day of the annual function.

The power couple amid separation rumours were captured walking hand-in-hand, engrossed in conversation as they entered the school premises.

For Saturday's event, Aishwarya was seen wearing a royal blue ethnic outfit, her hair open and straight as she always keeps it. Abhishek looked handsome as ever in off white blazer and formal suit.

Netizens flocked to the paparazzo comment section and expressed how beautiful and graceful the couple were carrying themselves.

A user mentioned, " I hope there is no divorce rumour anymore. They represent India on an international level so it will directly show our culture (sic)."

Another mentioned, "God bless them always hope the rumours are fake at this age they should not go apart (sic)."

The third one commented on her hairstyle. The social media user said, "Choose a different hairstyle sic)."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were also present on day 2's functions.

After the function was over, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen leaning towards her mother Aishwarya Rai as she left the school premises. Abhishek Bachchan was also seen sitting in the car.

Aishwarya kisses Aaradhya after her performance

Before sitting inside the car, Aardhya waved at the paparazzo who was capturing them.

Aishwarya and Aardhya were captured sitting inside the car. At the same time, Abhishek was sitting beside their chauffeur.

While heading home, Aishwarya was seen giving her daughter sweet kisses on her forehead.

Netizens reacted to the mother-daughter bond

A user wrote, "Mother love is the purest love on Earth (Sic)."

Another mentioned, "It high time she gives her daughter some space (sic)"

The third one mentioned, "Why do I feel sorry for Abhi? (sic)"

Day 1 skit of Aardhya was lauded by everyone.

A video circulating on social media captured Aaradhya's performance during a sketch, earning her praise as a "star in the making." The 12-year-old, clad in a black gown, confidently delivered her lines and showcased her musical talents with a performance of the song "Evil Like Me" from Descendants. A proud Aishwarya recorded her daughter's act on her phone during the event.

Big B lauds Aardhya's performance

Grandfather Amitabh was all praises for her granddaughter's talent. He penned a heartfelt note on his blog. He wrote, "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and here performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one – well not little anymore," he wrote in his blog. Amitabh then took to X and wrote, "Pride and joy at progeny achievements."

On day 2 Nita Amabani looked radiant in a royal blue saree

Bita Ambani along with her daughter Isha Ambani, graced the Annual Day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School wearing traditional ethnic wear. Nita opted for a blue silk saree for the function.