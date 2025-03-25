Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest treasures of the Hindi music industry. No amount of awards or recognitions can ever do justice to the singing God he is. In the last few years, the singing legend has inclined more towards shows and concerts than singing for the films.

Sonu Nigam was recently performing at a college in Delhi when things suddenly took a drastic turn. Sonu was enthralling the students at the Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025. However, a couple of unruly students started throwing stones and bottles on the stage, towards the singer. The whole team was taken aback by the turn-of-events.

However, instead of losing his calm, Sonu pleaded with the students not to do it as his team members were getting injured. Sonu halted the performance and requested the audience in his polite manner. After some time, when the situation went back to normal, the National Award winner again resumed his performance.

Sonu requests students

"Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye," he said. (I have come here for you so that we can all have a good time. I am not asking you to not enjoy but please don't do this)

On winning award

Sonu Nigam's rendition of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa classic – Ami Je Tomar 3.0 – from BB3 won hearts and awards this year. The 'God of Singing' was recently awarded for the same. "Its been a beautiful journey. 34 Years into this profession and receiving this award means the world to me. But, the special part is that 34 years back, the one person who helped me in my debut is sitting right here – Sachin Pilgaonkar ji. You have been there for my debut and that makes this award special for me," he said at the News18 Showsha awards.