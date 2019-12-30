Airtel, the leading telecom provider in India, is turning into a Santa for its millions of subscribers this festive season. Celebrating the exciting holiday season and spreading joy, Airtel has a new scheme where its customers stand a chance to win an assured holiday gift. One of the things you can win is an iPhone 11 Pro Max - the premium flagship Apple recently launched this year.

Airtel is taking a page from Google's playbook and engaging its users into an activity where they must collect stickers to win prizes. In the case of Airtel's offer, users must wish "Happy Holidays" to their friends and family on Airtel's network. Users then win different stickers by extending the holiday wishes.

Airtel users must collect five "Winter Special Stickers" to get an assured holiday gift. The stickers are:

North Star

Fantasy Cupcake

Santa Socks

Hot Chocolate

Snowy Flake

When Airtel users send holiday wishes to others on the same network, both users get random stickers. But only upon collecting all five stickers do they get a scratch card. According to Airtel, the scratch card offers users a chance to win "prizes worth lakhs." And if you're lucky, you could get an iPhone 11 Pro Max or a smart TV.

Airtel Happy Holidays: How to participate

In order to participate in Airtel's Happy Holidays contest, users must install the Airtel app for Android. Surprisingly, the offer isn't available for iPhone users. In the app, find the "Airtel Happy Holidays" section by scrolling "Offers" cards.

Airtel Happy Holidays contest is live and runs through January 7, 2020. Users can send their wishes from any app, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or SMS to share "Winter Special Stickers." Users must note that the stickers must be sent to different users to earn stickers. The winners of the contest will be notified within 72 hours after winning the award.