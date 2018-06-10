Reliance Jio made its official debut in 2016 and since then, the new entrant, in a bid to accumulate more subscribers and faster, has been churning out lucrative data plans one after the other and to an extent, it succeeded.

It enjoys a user base of 100 million now. This apparently caused a huge impact on the revenue of the incumbent brands so much so that couple of them (Vodafone-Idea Cellular) even merged to consolidate their user base. But, the reigning leader Airtel is fighting a lone battle. The company for a year or so is using the old fashioned way by trying to beat Reliance Jio at its own game with low priced tariff plans and it has not only managed to keep its subscribers but also increased.

Now, Airtel has revised its popular Rs 149 plan. Previously, it used to offer 1GB 4G data, unlimited calls (voice), free national roaming, 100 SMSs per day for 28 days. Now, the company has doubled the benefits with 2GB of 4G data for the same time period. This means consumers get a total of monthly data access of 56GB for a month, that's Rs 2.66 per 1GB of data.

How Airtel's Rs 149 compares to Reliance Jio?

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB 4G data per day with unlimited calling, free national roaming charges and 100 SMS for 28 days. This means Rs 3.5 per 1GB of data.

However, Airtel's Rs 149 revised tariff is available in select regions in India, reported Telecom Talk. We believe, Airtel depending on the response in the market, will expand it to more circles in coming days.

In a related development, Airtel, earlier in the week, launched Quad-Play platform Airtel Home that allows customers to merge all their Airtel services under one roof and gain lucrative discounts.

The company claims that the Airtel Home will relieve subscribers from the hassle of remembering to pay multiple bills with different monthly cycles such as broadband, postpaid mobile plan, Digital TV service and fixed-line before the due date.

With Airtel Home, they can add all the services under one name and pay as one bill. With this, the customer is also entitled up to 10% discount on the total bill and get premium customer care support.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Airtel.