Indian telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel on Wednesday has revised its prepaid plans to offer more value to customers. The revision will be effective from July 29, 2021.

Under the new scheme, the company has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level Prepaid recharge. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.

In a statement, the company said, "Airtel customers on entry-level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance."

New Airtel prepaid plan in India

In the Rs 79-pack, Airtel is offering 200MB data and talk time worth Rs 64 at the rate of one paise per second for both STD and local calls. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

In early July this year, Bharti Airtel's chairman Sunil Mittal had said that tariffs need to go up because the sector was under a tremendous amount of stress. However, he had also noted that such tariff increases could not be done unilaterally.

According to TRAI data, Airtel had 352.9 million subscribers in April, with prepaid customers accounting for 95 percent.