When it comes to accessing information, services or products online, people prefer to use their phone first. This means having a strong, welcoming Mobile Experience is crucial.

Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has launched the much-anticipated 5G-Ready loT platform, an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of internet of things (loT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a system of interrelated, internet-connected objects that are able to collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. Airtel loT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion.

Airtel said that its 5G network is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies. With the introduction of the 5th generation of cellular networks, we will not only get higher speeds but also a more stable network overall.

Beyond being able to download a full-length HD movie to your phone in seconds (even from a crowded stadium), 5G is really about connecting things everywhere reliably, without lag, so people can measure, understand and manage things in real-time.

As the popularity of video and music streaming increases, spectrum bands are becoming congested, leading to breakdowns in service, particularly when lots of people in the same area are trying to access online mobile services at the same time.

5G is much better at handling thousands of devices simultaneously, from mobiles to equipment sensors, video cameras to smart street lights.

According to Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, there are three key requirements for loT :

1) connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments.

2) the security of their data.

3) Requirement of seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable.

He added that the latest offering by Airtel is built on these insights to massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises.

On Airtel IoT and how it is enabling transformation, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of MG Motor India said, "With the help of Airtel IoT, we have been able to provide the customers with India's first internet car having i-SMART technology and 60 plus connected car features. Airtel IoT allows us to access real-time infotainment and telematics".

Earlier in January, while Bharti Airtel demonstrated live 5G sevice over a commercial network in Hyderabad, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel, said, "With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere," Mr. Vittal said, adding that India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation.