Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was named as number one accused in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis case on Thursday. Eight others have also been named in the chargesheet.

According to reports, the court has set November 26 for the consideration of the chargesheet and the case will be heard by Judge OP Saini.

The other accused are Bhaskaran, Karthi Chidambaram and four Maxis companies. According to The Times of India, Chidambaram's accountant was also named in the chargesheet.

The accused were investigated in relation to a money-laundering case where Chidambaram, who was the Finance Minister in 2006, went over Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to grant Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Maxis. Only the CCEA is allowed to do this, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Chidambaram's son Karthi Chidambaram has also come under the scanner of the ED in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. He was named in the chargesheet in June.

After the approval, Karthi Chidambaram was allegedly given Rs 26 lakh by Aircel Televentures Limited. Chidambaram and his son have denied the charges.

Chidambaram tweeted, "We are witnessing the implosion of the investigating agencies. Who is responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction in the last four years?"