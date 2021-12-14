AirPods Gen 3 build upon the legacy of the iconic AirPods design, which was popularised by Apple to an extent where we see major companies mimic its design. Despite the stiff competition in the TWS segment, Apple has managed to retain its dominance with the consistent evolution of its AirPods. The latest addition to Apple's TWS portfolio is the AirPods Gen 3, which looks and sounds a lot like the AirPods Pro, but misses out on some crucial features that make the latter worth spending the extra buck. The bigger question is whether the AirPods 3 are worth spending Rs 18,500?

Before we get to that, here's a quick look at what the AirPods 3 has to offer:

Open-fit, lightweight design IPX4 rating Force sensor for media control Adaptive EQ Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking Longer battery life

In case you're wondering, AirPods 3 does not come with active noise canceling (ANC). With that cleared out, let's dive deep into what makes or breaks the AirPods 3.

Design

AirPods Pro are definitely better in terms of fit - thanks to that in-ear silicone tip, but the AirPods 3 carry forward the original AirPods design, which has inspired many products from rivals. The AirPods 3 has been improved in terms of design, drawing some inspiration from AirPods Pro, but made lighter and smaller. The stem design is consistent with the AirPods series, which lets you control the music, calls and Siri. The force sensor responds accurately, but you'll find yourself adjusting the earbud fit after perhaps changing the song or answering a call. But the earbuds do not have volume control, for which you either use your iPhone or ask Siri to do it.

Press once to play, pause or answer a phone call Press twice to skip forward Press three times to skip back Press and hold for Siri

The AirPods 3 fit securely inside the ear canal, but after having used earbuds with silicone tips, the comfort level is not matched. Apple has a solution for that with the Pro, which is recommended for those who want that sealed fit. There's a mic mesh on the outer side of the AirPods 3, which makes it look a lot like its Pro counterpart, but does more than that.

But the AirPods 3 fit can still be a good thing for those who like to be aware of their surroundings and wearing the AirPods 3 all day long definitely doesn't strain the ears or even cause perspiration. Given the IPX4 sweat and water resistance, the AirPods 4 can be worn even during exercise and jogging.

And yes, the AirPods 3 come in white and white alone. The charging case is compact, flatter, making it easily fit inside your jeans pocket even when are carrying the iPhone with you. The case is easily prone to scratches, although minor ones. The case can be charged either with Lightning cable or MagSafe, which is fantastic.

Overall, the AirPods 3 are designed as a practical piece of hardware for day-to-day use, but the AirPods Pro kind of gain an edge with its snuggly fit.

Connectivity simplified

AirPods easily offer the best connectivity and pairing experience (read for iPhone users). AirPods 3 is no different. It's as simple as placing the AirPods 3 near your iPhone and tapping to connect. The best part is the AirPods 3 will be paired with every device in your iCloud the moment you pair it with one. We were switching back and forth between two iPhones and a MacBook, and it's the most seamless experience. The AirPods 3 also offer a good range, which is standard with Bluetooth 5.0.

Spatial Audio

We were excited to test the Spatial Audio, which is the first time the Apple-exclusive feature has arrived on anything other than AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple did one better, it offered spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which means watching movies or listening to music brings in a whole new dynamic.

There's so much to talk about this feature, which allows 3D sound to come from all around you. You can choose to keep the surround effect fixed or make it move based on how your head moves, which is quite fun.

Watching a movie with Spatial Audio sounds like the audio is coming from above you, behind you and from both sides. It is an immersive experience over the stereo, you'll have to hear it to believe it. When your head turns to the left, the audio appears to come from your right side. The same happens when you turn your head to the other side and will work even if you look up. Basically, AirPods 3 mimic how sound is perceived in reality.

The audio also follows your phone, so whichever direction you move your iPhone, the audio will appear to come from the screen. If nothing, this is a fun thing to try out.

Audio quality

AirPods 3 are definitely improved over the original AirPods, but it's worth noting that the TWS category has significantly evolved since. The biggest upgrade we could instantly notice is in the bass, which doesn't distort even at high volumes. The AirPods 3 were easily handling the lows and highs with much clarity. Apple's signature notes were evident in the AirPods, which is not a bad thing at all if you like a balanced output. The Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music to suit your ears and the frequencies are adjusted based on what you're listening to.

From listening to music to streaming TV shows and movies, the AirPods 3 delivered an enjoyable experience. But the design of the AirPods will easily let the exterior noise sweep in. This was especially evident while driving and in market areas. In the case of being in a silent environment, if you're listening to music on high volumes, someone sitting nearby can guess that track.

Overall, AirPods 3 are definitely good-sounding earphones, but not the best out there. The Oppo Enco X or OnePlus Buds Pro have delivered a powerful output, but the design of those earbuds work in their favor in addition to the fine-tuning. But the AirPods truly shine while listening to tracks coded with Dolby Atmos.

Battery life



AirPods 3 easily live up to your expectations. There's no ANC, so the battery life tests yielded consistent results. During our review, we used the AirPods for everything from listening to music, streaming multimedia, and attend calls here and there. With mixed usage, the AirPods 3 will last close to six hours. And with the charging case, you can get 4 more charges and then some.

So if you have a long journey ahead, the AirPods 3 will easily last you a whole day and night. But on a day-to-day basis, we didn't have to plug the AirPods in for charging for at least five days.

In terms of battery, Apple has truly gone above and beyond, making the AirPods 3 reliable and lasting. In fact, it's better than AirPods Pro, giving this lower-priced TWS an edge.

Interesting tidbits

There's more to the AirPods 3 than meets the eye. Some features made the overall user experience exhilarating.

Skin sensor: We loved the skin detection sensor, which pauses audio when the earbuds are not in the ear. The sensors were pretty accurate too at detecting skin contact every single time.

Hey Siri: AirPods 3 work so well with Hey Siri. Be it placing a call or changing tracks, Siri has got you covered just by summoning the virtual assistant. You won't get an acknowledgment after you say "Hey Siri", which is after the new update, so you can just continue with your command.

Live Listen: This is an interesting feature, but never really felt the need to use it. For testing purpose we turned it on (go to Control Centre in the Settings) and it amplified conversations around the iPhone. The intention of this feature is good but has the potential to be misused to a large extent.

Background sounds: It's interesting to find this feature in the AirPods 3, which is calming and and helps focus. The AirPods 3 will play different sounds like ocean, rain, stream.

Superb mic: It's safe to say the AirPods 3 have the best mic quality in the TWS segment. We often get complaints of external sounds while using the earbuds in busy areas or while riding, but with the AirPods 3, the external sounds and wind noise was cut out to a great extent.

Find My: This is truly a life-saver, especially for someone who has the tendency to lose things. And good luck finding the AirPods without some godly power, in this case, the "Find My" With this integration, you can enable left-behind alerts, which work as intended, but we're sure you'd feel safer with the lost mode. Once activated, you can lock it so no one can pair it and even leave a message with your phone number and hope they were found by a good samaritan. You can also locate the AirPods by following the map and playing a tone, which is audible enough when you're looking for it.

Automatic switching: We had at least three Apple devices on a single Apple ID in use at all times. The automatic switching is like nothing we've seen as it seamlessly detects where the AirPods are needed and pairs to that device in an instant. it's as if the AirPods are connected to all the devices, at all times.

Verdict

AirPods 3 complete the Apple ecosystem and if you own an iPhone or multiple Apple devices, then these earbuds are a no-brainer. If ANC is a must feature for you, the AirPods Pro can be considered, but for Rs 6,500 less, you get everything else, from Spatial Audio, seamless connectivity, good audio output, and far better battery life. If we look at the AirPods 3 as an overall package, they are an easy recommendation for Apple device owners.

The AirPods 3 will easily defeat every other TWS, even those costing half the price, just so you can experience the incredible ecosystem. Surely, the AirPods Pro makes a better choice for us, mainly for the sealed fit and ANC, but the AirPods 3 is equally good in every other aspect, especially the battery. We almost didn't miss the ANC feature in the AirPods 3.

If you can find a deal on the AirPods 3, that takes the price as far away from its MRP right now, we'd think it's going to be worthwhile. Otherwise, we've seen AirPods Pro go as low as Rs 21,000.