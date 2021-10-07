Apple's Diwali sale goes live in India; here's how you can get free AirPods [read now]

Festivities are in the air in India and it's also the ideal time to shop. Upgrade everything from your wardrobe to your gadgets and get the best deals possible. While Amazon, Flipkart and others are offering irresistible offers, Apple has decided to join in and give shoppers a hearty reason to celebrate this Diwali.

Aptly dubbed as Diwali Offer, Apple is giving shoppers a chance to get a free pair of AirPods. That is besides the point that Apple even slashed the prices of its iPhone 12 series after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Here's a look at all the offers Apple is giving this Diwali.

Free AirPods

Apple is giving free AirPods with the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The first-gen AirPods that Apple is giving away for free with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are valued at Rs 14,900 on Apple's website. The promotional offer is currently live, but no word on till when it would last.

Apple has even slashed the price of the iPhone 12 series. This means, the iPhone 12 64GB is now priced at Rs 65,900 after a Rs 14,000 price cut and the top-end model costs Rs 80,900. As for iPhone 12 mini, Apple slashed Rs 10,000 off the MRP to now sell it for Rs 59,900. Buyers can either buy the phones at their MRP or trade in their older phone and still avail the offer.

One more thing...

Apple is going a step further to make the festive gifting season special. It is offering personalised engraving for select products for free. You can choose to engrave emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu on the AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil. Buyers can also choose to ship selected Apple products and accessories with a beautifully wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip.